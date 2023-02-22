ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I can’t argue with you if you don’t own a property” – BNXN declares

JusticeforBNXN: “Be like the comment pain am” – Netizens reacts as BNXN ‘Buju’ replies troll who fat-shamed him

Nigerian singer, BNXN formerly known as Buju has caused a stir on social media, following his most recent declaration.

BNXN, whose real name is Daniel Benson was in the news last week, following his altercation with an influencer, caramel Plugg over a comment during a podcast.

BNXN has also been involved in online beef with his colleague, Ruger, over superiority. A recent post by the music talent has set tongues wagging.

He announced to his fans that he would not be found arguing with those who do not own properties.

In his words:

“I’m choosing my peace every single time.
I can’t argue with you if you don’t own property, like hello ?
Find God and find money”

BNXN excited as Davido congratulates him on arrival of his Bentley

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Daniel Benson, a.k.a BNXN, has shared a chat between him and superstar artiste, David ”Davido” Adeleke.

The DMW boss sent the award-winning musician congratulations via the DM after his Bentley arrived in Lagos, Nigeria.

BNXN won the Next Rated category at the 2022 Headies Award which held in Atlanta, Georgia and the prize car was a Bentley.

In the chat, Davido talked about the ride and said he was thinking about it just recently. He went on to congratulate the ‘Omo Elewa’ crooner.

An excited BNXN, told Davido that he had missed him so much. “I don miss you dieeeeee,” he wrote.

