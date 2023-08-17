Video: “I Cannot Keep Calm” – Yul Edochie React After Wife, May Stepped Out Without Their Wedding Ring

Yul Edochie, popular Nollywood actor and director, has broken his silence days after his first wife May have ditched her wedding ring.

Yul revealed in a post on his official Instagram page that he struggles to remain calm as he worships the God who parted the Red Sea.

He added that his God is with him always.

Concluding his statement, the movie star asserted that he would continue to disturb.

In his words:

“I cannot keep calm. My God is the God that parted the red sea. And He is with me full time. I go dey disturb”.

See the post below:

As usual, several comments trailed the video with many trolling the thespian.

One chineloeze76 wrote: “God cannot be mocked,For whatever a man sows he shall reap it.Even when you perish ur soul will never rest.”

onyinyechi__favour wrote: “Do you know God? If you know God you would have obeyed his commandment and stayed faithful to your wife. You are only disturbing yourself because there’s no peace for the wicked.”

charlottecarol8 wrote: “Much love from Uganda🇺🇬.May the satan who made you leave your beautiful wife May scatter everything you are planning with your so called second wife Judy😭👌”

gifted_okon wrote: “How you wan take keep calm, When you still dey owe Queen MAY 100 million? Just dey play.”

josephakogwu wrote: “I saw some of your pictures with May and the kids. Your face there looks calm, peaceful and flourished. This is a stack contrast to your recent pics that makes you look distressed, frustrated, though you try keeping a smiling face, one will sense is just make up or acting. It looks as if you lost true happiness!. Maybe u need a brake from social media.”