Video: “I can rest, we did it”- Timi Dakolo celebrates as wife bags MSc. degree abroad

Timi Dakolo, a popular Nigerian singer, is a proud husband because his wife Busola now has a second degree.

The singer posted photos and videos from his wife’s graduation from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

Timi Dakolo, who was present at the event, cheered loudly as his wife walked up the stage to receive her certificate.

In his caption, the Iyawo Mi singer congratulated his wife and stated that he would no longer be bothered by her constant complaints.

He wrote: “Ladies and gentlemen,my first child has a master in international business. Congratulations love @busoladakolo , like play like play you did it. I can now rest from hearing Timi “your children are not letting me read “. I have deadline to meet. Why are you so calm when I am complaining about things. Zoe is throwing tantrums. Me and three kids ,is not easy Timi. You did it. As an assistance student, congratulations to me too. We did it. Take your “

Netizens Reactions…

Netizens celebrate with the Dakolos Congratulatory messages poured in for Timi Dakolo’s wife as netizens commended her effort. Read comments below:

gracylovegh1: “Your wife must be very intelligent, Loughborough University is no beans! @timidakolo”

stannze: “Awwwwww Congratulations @busoladakolo ”

flakes_ff: “I know first hand how tough adult education is, to now do it with three kids no be beans. You are the real MVP @busoladakolo Congratulations. Wishing you greater heights.”

thenancynwosu: “Awwwwww congratulations to her!!!!!! And you too! This is a whole lot of sacrifice. Congratulations!❤️”

kemikingsmakeup: “Masters with 3 young kids in the UK!! Well done, massive congratulations ” powedeawujo: “Congratulations Busbus” *

tojuoluwatoyinboglobal: “Aawwww! Bless! Congratulations mama! You did it! Greater heights ahead. Amen! Well done daddy! I think you are doing such a fantastic job with your family. God strengthen, uphold and reward you exceedingly.”