Video: I Can Now Be the Real Me, Since the House Has Gotten Toxic – CeeC Warns Housemates to Be on Their Lane

#BBNaija All-Stars: Ceec jokes about her mother being South African, netizens react

CeeC, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, says she’s beginning to like the toxic vibes in Biggie’s house as it allows her to be her real self.

Various dramas have transpired in the house over the last several days, ranging from Ike scattering ilebaye’s clothes to Soma harassing Angel.

Several housemates have received strikes for one or more actions that violated the show’s regulations.

CeeC mentioned the toxic environment in the home and stated that she enjoys it.

According to the lawyer, the toxicity of the house allows her to be herself without judgment because others are equally behaving the same way.

She gave everyone in the house a general yell and cautioned them not to meddle with her.

Watch video below …

Tags
