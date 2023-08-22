Video: “I auditioned for Big Brother Naija five times before Cook-a-thon” – Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci, a sensational Nigerian cook, admits that she auditioned for Big Brother Naija five times but was not chosen.

The culinary guru said this while appearing on Cool FM Nigeria’s The Big Friday Show, which was hosted by BBN star Tacha.

She stated that she intended to first go on the BBN reality show and achieve recognition before embarking on her cooking challenge.

She said …

“I actually tried to get on Big Brother [Naija] for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times.

“The plan for the cook-a-thorn was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thorn.”

Hilda Baci Has Made Over N70 Million from Cooking Class – Lady Reveals After Registration

In a similar news Nigerian woman has voiced her surprise after learning that Chef Hilda Baci allegedly made over N70 million from her next cooking class, despite the fact that registration is still open.

The lady claimed that she had just enrolled for the program for N35k and that over 2000 people had already registered for the class.

The lady expressed her disbelief at how much money Chef Hilda Baci would make from the lesson, and asked people to consider how much more she would make if 500 more people signed up. She said, "I just registered for Chef Hilda Baci's class with the sum of N35k there are over 2000 people in her class. If N35k is multiplied by 2000 people, it equals N70m. She will be making N70m and registration for the class is still ongoing. Imagine if 500 more people registers."