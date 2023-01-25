ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I attended Jackie Chan’s masterclass, If you doubt me…”-Ini Edo shows off boxing skills [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Jackie Chan is the king of stunts and Nigerian actress Ini Edo took a masterclass from her for her role in a Nollywood Netflix movie dubbed Shanty Town.c
  • The movie star had to fight physically in some scenes and she bragged about putting in the work for each stunt, kick, and blow

Popular Nigerian actress Ini Edo has taken to social media with a clip from a movie she starred in recently

She also added that if people refuse to believe her, she would drop receipts that she indeed learnt from Jackie Chan.

The movie star had to fight physically in some scenes and she bragged about putting in the work for each stunt, kick, and blow

“If you talk you go collect! Do you believe I attended Jackie Chans masterclass ??? If you doubt me , I will be delivering receipts for all y’all.”

Some reactions culled below:

peterpsquare: “I just Dey observe “

official_mercyeke
Masterpiece 🔥🔥🔥🔥

ogeokoye
Action 💪🏾

italizee: “Omo I just finished watching shanty mehhhn this is deep every character in the movie killed it no cap ”

chichi_kolo: “if you talk you collect ”

joyousajari202: “Omo ini edo go get power o”

_dhimma: “You outdid yourself no be lie ”

princessadau323: “Hope he collected wotowoto. No body messes with the QUEEN even if na training.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Finally, Yemi Alade Breaks Silence On Being Pregnant For The President Of Togo

2 hours ago

Video: If you can’t marry a rich woman, then invest aggressively in one, my wife is my pension- Jason Njoku Advises Men

4 hours ago

Video: Nedu Wazobia’s ‘hesitation’ raises eyebrows after he was asked if Don Jazzy likes ‘women’ or not [video]

4 hours ago

Video: I’m an international superstar, I now charge N5million – Portable declares [Video]

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button