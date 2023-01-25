Video: “I attended Jackie Chan’s masterclass, If you doubt me…”-Ini Edo shows off boxing skills [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jackie Chan is the king of stunts and Nigerian actress Ini Edo took a masterclass from her for her role in a Nollywood Netflix movie dubbed Shanty Town.c

The movie star had to fight physically in some scenes and she bragged about putting in the work for each stunt, kick, and blow

Popular Nigerian actress Ini Edo has taken to social media with a clip from a movie she starred in recently

She also added that if people refuse to believe her, she would drop receipts that she indeed learnt from Jackie Chan.

The movie star had to fight physically in some scenes and she bragged about putting in the work for each stunt, kick, and blow

“If you talk you go collect! Do you believe I attended Jackie Chans masterclass ??? If you doubt me , I will be delivering receipts for all y’all.”

Some reactions culled below:

peterpsquare: “I just Dey observe “

official_mercyeke

Masterpiece 🔥🔥🔥🔥

ogeokoye

Action 💪🏾

italizee: “Omo I just finished watching shanty mehhhn this is deep every character in the movie killed it no cap ”

chichi_kolo: “if you talk you collect ”

joyousajari202: “Omo ini edo go get power o”

_dhimma: “You outdid yourself no be lie ”

princessadau323: “Hope he collected wotowoto. No body messes with the QUEEN even if na training.