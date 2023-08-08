Video: “I asked him for the price of a car and he did not know”– Adekunle spills Whitemoney’s alleged strategy to housemates

Adekunle, a roommate, disclosed Whitemoney’s approach in a recently posted video from the BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition program.

Adekunle told an account about a chat he had with Whitemoney while seated across from Venita and Seyi.

Whitemoney claimed to sell vehicles during their conversation but was unable to respond when asked how much a particular car would cost. Adekunle made the remark that Whitemoney might not have the information he claimed to have in light of this.

Adekunle suggested that this might be Whitemoney’s strategy.

After learning this information, viewers raced to the comments section to express their thoughts and interpretations of the situation.*

See some reactions below:

thrifthousehold.ng: “Lol he cannot know prices of all cars. Over 5 years in my business. I still Dey check price for phone before I reply customer.”

teeto__olayeni: “Adekunle is always trying to create doubt in people’s minds about other people. White money sells cars. If the car he asked him about is not currently in his inventory, he may not know the price. But Mr Adekunle, decipherer of all strategies has a problem with that.”

so_socollection: “Whitemoney is a business man. Two places I have seen him were business areas. I have seen him at trade fair and at computer village Ikeja. And this two places are big business area so Oga rest. It doesn’t mean tho, he can’t know the prices of all cars na. Most times it’s when people request they will check the current price for them.”

yourprincecharming01: “See adekunle playing a role of husband to venita but whitemoney might just be the middle man.”

micheal_c4: “This boy na werey ooo. Na only broke people they reason like this. So make people dey carry every car prize for head. Even if na lie,you have to get working to be able to lie. Goan tell your own lie now. Turkey.”