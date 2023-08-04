Video: “I am wondering where I went wrong”- Latest mum, Maria Chike opens up on her pregnancy struggle

Maria Chike Benjamin, a former Big Brother Naija’shine ya eyes’ housemate, has opened up about her pregnancy challenges.

The new mother shared on her Twitter page that one of the numerous challenges she faced was Mummy’s brain.

She claims that she is getting shorter by the day and that her nose is on full display.

The mother of one was perplexed as to where she had gone wrong as a human.

“I’ve been looking for my Twitter app since yesterday on my phone to update on my struggles in life. Saw X so many times but didn’t realize it was Twitter. One of the many struggles I’m dealing with!! (Mummy brain). Not withholding the fact that I’m getting shorter by the day. And my nose is out in full mode!!! I’m just really wondering where I went wrong as a person”.

Congratulations Pours in As Maria Chike and Boyfriend Welcome Baby Boy, Reveals Son’s Name

Meanwhile Maria Chike Benjamin, Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eyes’ housemate, and her partner, Kevin, have had their first child.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy last month, have welcomed a baby boy.

Maria Chike announced the happy news on Twitter, expressing her love for her son.

The reality personality disclosed the name of her son, Jonathan Anthony Adegbotolu.

“Jonathan Anthony Adegbotolu 17/07/2023 2:53 am. We love you already”.

“This Chapter Is Called Blessed”- BBNaija’s Maria Chike Announces Pregnancy with Touching Video

Maria Chike Benjamin, a Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eyes’ housemate, is expecting her first child.

The reality star, who is dating Dubai businessman Kevin, broke the happy news on her Instagram page just moments ago.

Maria mentioned in a touching video of herself displaying her baby bump that this new chapter is called blessed.

She expressed her excitement at her new blessing, saying she can’t wait to meet her bundle of joy.

“This chapter is called Blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness, we can’t wait to meet you”.