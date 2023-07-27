Video: “I am waiting for her to talk”- Rita Edochie lays strong curses on those supporting Judy Austin

Rita Edochie, Pete Edochie’s sister-in-law, has cursed anyone who supports Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Rita Edochie stated in her comment section that she is waiting for Judy Austin, whom she referred to as the “Drama Devil,” to speak so that she can go on Instagram live and blast her.

The actress then cursed anyone who supported Judy Austin, pointing out that May Edochie was in pain.

“I am actually waiting for drama devil to talk so I can now come live. But for all of you supporting this evil, your generation to generation will go through what Queen May is going through so that you will understand how it tastes”.

“You wey snatch Yul Edochie, time don come to release him” – Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin yet again

Rita Edochie, a veteran Nollywood actress, has taken to her Facebook page once more to drag Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Rita Edochie has launched another attack on Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, claiming that the actress grabbed Yul from his wife.

Rita Edochie, using Yul Edochie’s marriage as a case study, revealed on her page in a subtle shade that anyone who snatches her husband will be corrected in any case by sending the persons to a place where she can get solutions.

She captioned her post, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

SNATCH MY HUSBAND ANYHOW

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I CORRECT YOU ANYHOW BY SENDING

YOU TO GOD KNOWS WHERE.

NO BI EVERY WOMAN YOU FIT SNATCH

HIM HUSBAND NOW. FOR YOU WEH SNATCH

YUL TIME DON COME TO RELEASE HIM.

YES NA ME TALK AM.

I AM STILL THE FEAR THAT FEAR FEARS.”