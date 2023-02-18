ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I am too loaded to be empty”- Billionaire E-Money channels royalty as he marks birthday

It is the the birthday of Billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money.

The CEO of 5-Star music share new photos on his Instagram page to mark his new age.

Expressing gratitude to God, he appreciated him for giving him a new year full of blessings.

In his hashtag, the billionaire businessman noted how he is too to loaded to be empty and too late to fail.

“Thank you God for giving me a new year of full of blessings. Happy birthday to me!”.



