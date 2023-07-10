Video: “I am tired and exhausted”- Kemi Afolabi cries out

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has taken to social media to appeal for assistance regarding a wrong bank transaction that has gone unresolved for the past three months.

The actress, who had just returned from Mecca, acknowledged sending N510,000 by mistake to a customer’s account in April even though they were both customers of the same bank.

The actress recently posted about how exhausted she was, explaining how the situation with her bank has been like a rollercoaster and that she hasn’t yet seen a resolution.

She begged her supporters to help her because she was so fed up with the situation.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote:

“I mistakenly transferred sum of five hundred and ten thousand naira to a customer’s account! We both use same bank. Since April 1st, 2023.

Eyin fans mi e ma gba mi Keh.

My tired is exhausted honestly!”.

In another post, Kemi Afolabi who has been left impatient, called on her bank to do the needful.

“Help tag @gtbank it’s been over 3 months!

They held on to my five hundred and ten thousand naira.

I have been patient, I am exhausted.

@gtbank kindly do the needful”.