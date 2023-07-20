Video: “I am now the mother and father to my daughter”- Heidi Korth spills following divorce from Sina Rambo

Following in the footsteps of Sophia Momodu, Heidi Korth, has formally acknowledged herself as the only parent of her daughter

The former spouse of singer Sina Rambo, Heidi Korth, has formally acknowledged herself as the only parent of her daughter, following in the footsteps of Sophia Momodu.

In a post on her Instagram story, the mother of two who has a one-year-old daughter named Lola with Sina Rambo explained that she acts as both a mother and a father to their child.

As she shared a cup that she had previously purchased for her father, Heidi let everyone know this.

But now that she is acting as their daughter’s father, she is using the glass cup.

“Got this for my papa a few Father’s Day years ago. Now I use it because I’m the mommy and daddy too”.

Divorce me in peace, Marriage is not by force – Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi pleads; alleges threat to life

Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of rapper and son of Osun state governor, Adesina Adeleke, popularly called Sina Rambo, has alleged threat to her life.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram page, the mum of one said if anything should happen to her, Sina Rambo should be held responsible.

She asked the singer to divorce her in peace, as they are not compatible. She further urged Nigerians to help her beg Sina to grant her divorce as she is done with their marriage.

This is coming after she resumed her accusations against her estranged husband who is also popular singer, Davido’s cousin.

She also shared a chat where Sina Rambo begged her to be reasonable with him for the sake of the marriage vow they took and not pack her things out of the house, a request she declined. Heidi Korth wrote:

“If anything happens hold sina Rambo responsible o threat to life, sina please divorce me in peace and let’s coparent we are NOT compatible and it’s clear. Sina please free me from your shackles.

I want to be free and loved and validated the way I am supposed to be. Sina leave me and my baby alone. We need nothing from you. Let this be known.

Sina and family grant me my divorce and leave me alone!!!! Silent but dangerous please leave me alone!!! Go marry suits and leave me alone!!!! I beg tell him to give me divorce I am done!!!!! Sina go and find your missing rib because it’s not me! Free me!

Women are expected to keep forgiving and forgiving but I am not that person please leave me ALONE!

I rented my house, zero kobo from you. got my car, staying in peace what else do you want? My head on a pedestal in your house? What exactly????

Marriage is not by force.

When love is gone it’s gone! Free me!.”