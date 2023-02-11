ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I am now bigger than Portable, my new car is worth N6.2M — DJ Chicken [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • DJ Chicken in a video, he is now doing better than Portable and went to talk about the cost of his car while ridiculing that of Portable to be N4M cheaper than his.
  • The disc Jockey who is at loggerheads with the Zazu crooner took to Instagram hours after purchasing a new car to diss his former friend.


Notable disc jockey, DJ Chicken, brags about his new car to his former bestie, Portable, while praising himself for being famous.

The entertainer who is at loggerheads with the Zazu crooner took to Instagram hours after purchasing a new car to diss his former friend.

According to DJ Chicken in a video, he is now doing better than Portable and went to talk about the cost of his car while ridiculing that of Portable to be N4M cheaper than his.

“Portable i have finally blown and I am now Bigger than you now, My New car is worth a whopping N6.2 million why your own car is a mere N2 million,” he said in part.

chickemn

Previous articlePheelz splashes millions on a new house and car [Photos]

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “His Story Has Changed” For Standing In Front Of Peter Obi’s Moving Convoy, Cubana Chief Priest Vows To Make Teenager A Millionaire

5 hours ago

Video: 65 out of 83 women I counseled were unfaithful to their husbands – Daddy Freeze reveals

5 hours ago

Video: “15 years and I’m just getting started” – Ghana singer stirs confusion with age

15 hours ago

Video: Pheelz splashes millions on a new house and car [Photos]

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button