Video: “I Am Not the One Who Said Your Parents Should Be Unlucky” MC Oluomo’s Son, King Westt, Lashes Out at Peter Obi’s Supporters

King Westt, the son of the Chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akisanya better known as MC Oluomo has lashed out at Nigerians dragging him for campaigning for APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

Taking to his Instagram story, MC Oluomo’s son urged them to continue cursing him as it doesn’t affect his account neither does it reduce Tinubu’s vote.

Taking a swipe at them, King Westt stated that he isn’t the reason why their parents are unfortunate.

“Make una curse from today till tomorrow e no dey remove 5 naira from my account and e no dey reduce the vote wey tinubu get. No be me tell una parents make them dey unfortunate”.







Meanwhile, the Federal High Court has kicked against the INEC involving the NURTW chairman, Lagos Chapter, MC Oluomo in the distribution of election material.

The union chairman had requested the electoral umpire to contract the distribution of materials to him in Lagos ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on Monday 20th February issued an order prohibiting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from enlisting the services of Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo to distribute election materials in the state.

The court granted “an order of interlocutory injunction filed by the Labour Party and five others restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (defendant/respondent), whether by itself or by its officers, affiliates, servants, privies or agents or any person acting or purporting to act for and on behalf howsoever from taking any steps or further steps whatsoever in furtherance of the engagement or appointment or consummating the appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its commercial bus drivers to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State pending the hearing and determination the substantive suit.”