Video: “I am living testimony of God’s blessings and his unending favor”- Destiny Etiko grateful as she marks birthday

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko is celebrating her birthday today with gratitude to God.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the adored actress stated that she is a blessed child, a lady after God’s heart, and a living testament.

She expressed her thankfulness to God, saying that it is an honor for her to witness another happy year pass. Destiny praised her Maker for keeping her alive after noticing how many people were dead or in the hospital.

“Happy blessed Birthday to ETIKO DESTINY CHINEMELUM.

A blessed child of God.

A lady after God’s heart.

A living testimony of God’s blessings and his unending favor.

Am so thankful to God almighty cos it’s indeed an honor to see another blissful year.

A lot of people are dead.

A lot is in the hospital.

But God Almighty kept me alive in the land of the living.

Am so grateful Lord.

I pray that this new CHAPTER of my life becomes a blessing and never a CURSE IN JESUS NAME AMEN.

Happy Birthday LEO Queen

Happy Birthday the GENERAL Q

Happy Birthday undiluted queen

Happy Birthday Omaobinneya

Happy birthday, adaejije mba.

Happy Blessed birthday to the fearless lioness.

Happy blessed birthday Ada Udi.

Happy blessed Birthday to the one and only.

Worldwide Unlimited Drama Doll.

I shall live to witness the unending blessings and Grace of the Almighty in the land of the living AMEN”.