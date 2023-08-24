Video: “I am grateful for the bad, good, and great times”- Funke Akindele ponders on her journey to Nollywood

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress, is reflecting on her career as she celebrates her birthday.

Funke, who does a dance video for her birthday every year, expressed thankfulness to God for being with her throughout her journey thus far.

She thanked Him for being there for her from the beginning, during the Old Nollywood days, and now.

The mother of two expresses gratitude for the bad, good, and amazing times.

“I can’t begin to express how grateful I am to God for being with me throughout my journey so far.

From the very beginning — “I need to know” to Old Nollywood and to now.

I’m grateful for the bad times, the good times, and the great times. It can only be God.

Oh and yeah… I won’t be Funke Akindele if I don’t do a dance video, especially on my birthday….would I???”.