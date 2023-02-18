Video: I am a one man kind of woman- Shaffy Bello Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Marriage

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Veteran actress, Shaffy Bello, has stated that she does not want to marry because she believes there are enough women to go around.

I am a one man kind of woman and I believe there is a lot of women here to fill a home,” she said.

That is why when I meet people or go on a date, they are women.

I want to settle with someone at the end of the day, I don’t want to be 55 and then go out or have a birthday party and then come home and be all alone, I don’t want that.

I want to be with someone, maybe not marriage, but a companion.