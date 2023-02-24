Video: “I am a fearless soul”- Tonto Dikeh announces amid cease-and-desist letter from ex-husband, Churchill

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The single mother of two, has been in the news for days now over her reopened beef with estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Sharing new photos of herself on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she is a fearless soul.

GISTLOVER reported that Olakunle Churchill had issued his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh a cease-and-desist letter for defaming his character and that of his wife, Rosy Meurer.

Since their divorce, Tonto Dikeh hasn’t ceased to lay strong allegations against him. From accusing him of being a dead beat father to being a yahoo boy, ritualists among others.

Olakunle Churchill, who has heard enough of Tonto’s defamation, issued his ex-wife a cease-and-desist letter.

In the letter dated February 19th, Churchill’s attorneys noted how Tonto had published falsehoods against Churchill and his wife, Rosy on IG and had labelled him a dead beat father, fraudster, thief and more.

His lawyers also mentioned how Tonto had claimed that she had sponsored their wedding, whereas, Churchill had footed the bills. His lawyers also stated that the reports that Tonto spent N7million on their wedding, is false as they only had a parlor wedding where Tonto’s bride price was paid and had only 4 persons in attendance.

The letter also noted how Tonto had labelled Rosy Meurer, Churchill’s wife a husband snatcher and a former friend of hers and had accused Churchill of being a dead beat father, when in reality, Tonto has restricted all access for him to be with their son despite the court’s ruling.

His lawyers are demanding Tonto Dikeh publicly apologise to Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer within 24hours or risk being filed a defamatory lawsuit. Read more here.

Tonto Dikeh responded to the accusations by alleging that the accuser was mentally unstable and that the lawsuit had no basis.