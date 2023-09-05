ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I am 63 minus 20 years old”- Toyin Abraham declares as she celebrates birthday

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 321 Less than a minute

Toyin Abraham, a beloved Nollywood actress and mother of one, has finally arrived.

The wife of Kolawole Ajeyemi celebrates her 43rd birthday today, September 8th, with lovely white-themed images.

Toyin Abraham, dressed in white, appeared heavenly as she claimed her age is 60 minus 20 years.

“I am 63 minus 20 years old today”.*

The likes of Kunle Afod, Juliet Ibrahim, Debbie Shokoya, and Sunmbo Adeoye took to her comment section to celebrate with her.

Kunle Afod wrote, “Happy birthday to you special one

Juliet Ibrahim wrote, “Happy birthday sis

Debbie Shokoya wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Blessed Woman. God bless you ma’am World best

Sunmbo Adeoye wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 321 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

‘As A Single Mother, It’s Either You Are A Responsible Mother Or A Slay Queen’ -Yetunde Bakare Says

35 mins ago

Nancy Isime Stuns As She shares New Lovely Photos Of Herself In Atlanta

49 mins ago

Video: “You can make 4 million per month” – Hilda Baci shares tips on how to make money as a chef

54 mins ago

“This One’s Are Totally Americans, What Is He Even Saying?”-Rudeboy

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button