Video: “I almost committed suicide” — Iyanya opens up on what stopped him

Iyanya, a well-known Afropop musician, discusses how he previously contemplated suicide as a result of the pressures of his job and life in general.

Iyanya revealed this in an interview on the most recent episode of the “Tea With Tay” podcast, which is hosted by Taymesan, a.k.a. Temisan actor Emmanuel Ahwieh.

The singer claims that without the assistance of his manager, who thought he was up to something, he would have gotten away with the act.

Iyanya admitted that before his manager interrupted him, he had already bought the poisonous liquid he planned to drink in order to take his life.

“I almost committed suicide, my manager stopped me; all of that stuff; madness. He had the master key, he had been calling me; I was not picking. He used the key to enter the room and the first thing he did was to take the sniper from my side,” he said in part.

Watch the video below …

