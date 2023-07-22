ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "I Actually Owe You People Music" – DJ Cuppy Says, Netizens React

Reactions erupt after millionaire heiress, musician, and Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy, declares that she owes Nigerians music.

She made the announcement today, July 22nd, 2023, via her official Twitter handle.

The socialite, who hasn’t released a song in almost two years, informed her admirers that she owes them decent music.

Dj Cuppy wrote…

“I actually owe you people music sha 😫”

One @mirexmoses pleaded: “Send the music to Ryan, i use God beg, we already have plenty songs to listen to”

One @ddrfemamen said: “Nooo, you owe us good relationship”

@favouritecoco commented: “We no send you o”

@energycrypt wrote: “Cuppy aswear you don’t owe us anything oooo. We are still take cover from Portable and that rice boy”

@akinjoshua2017 revealed: “I played one of your songs in my compound and my neighbor who have been barren for years conceived and gave birth. You are a prophet indeed.”

