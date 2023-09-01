Video: I Acquired My 2019 Range Rover Velar from My One-Month Savings – Skitmaker Ashmusy

In a recent remark, popular Nigerian comedian Ashmusy raised eyebrows by revealing that she purchased her 2019 Range Rover with her one-month savings.

Ashmusy made this revelation while appearing as a guest on Tell Your Story, a podcast presented by her fellow comic Zicsaloma.

It all started when Ashmusy, who has been suspected of having copulation with Dino Melaye, stated that she can’t have s+x with someone she doesn’t care about or love.

She went on to say that having $+x with someone you care about is the finest, describing the experience as “heavenly.”

Further, Ashmusy stated that she is not working primarily for financial gain, but rather to be a great woman in life.

Ashmusy added that if it is because of money, she would have relaxed due to about she had already while adding that she has a lot of businesses that she even kept anonymous.

Bragging about her worth, Ashmusy uttered that she bought her 2019 Range Rover Velar worth over N30M from her savings in one month not to talk of how much she actually makes in a month.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to the post;

lolade_okusanya: Ash Money, Keep growing sis.

yalaju_: U have made money from Street hawking na u dey form porch.

rutiaesthetic_ng: Make I no talk, dey play.

kdamz09: Everyone will face Thier reality after they finish capping online.

anita__gabrielll: Let me just keep my mouth shut loll the thing is when you guys come online to say stuff like this ask yourself who do I know that I have done stuff with that has told someone I don’t know who knows me from IG. That’s all I’ll say.

itzmorap: Why would you keep some business anonymous,if it’s legal, abi you no want make people patronize you..???