Video: “Hundred Million Naira Well Spent” – Don Jazzy Unveils New Mavin’s Signee, Lifesize Teddy [Video]

Michael Collins Ajereh, widely known as Don Jazzy, a Nigerian singer and producer, has announced the signing of a new artist to Mavin Records.

Don unveils Lifesize Teddy, a fast-rising singer, rapper, poet, and songwriter, as the latest Mavin Academy signee to join the record company.

“Unveiling a new artist is a reminder of how an artist has let themselves go through the laid down process of the Mavin academy, the testament of our faith in them and the coming together of our hardwork [sic],” he captioned a video of the vocalist.

“With the power vested in me by the Supreme Mavin Dynasty It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Mavin’s latest signee. Rapper, poet, singer and songwriter Lifesize Teddy.”

See his post below:

This is coming shortly after he disclosed that he invests a substantial amount of money, ranging from 50m to 100m naira, when signing new artists to his record label within a year.

He explained that before making a decision, he delves deep into understanding the potential artist and ultimately chooses the one he feels a strong connection with.

Once selected, he embarks on the journey of nurturing and developing the individual’s talent while building a dedicated fan base.