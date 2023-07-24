Video: “How you look out for me amazes me”- Toyin Abraham emotional as she breaks silence following disturbing post

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, an award-winning actress, explains the reason for her disturbing post, stating that she is ‘confused and tired.’

Toyin Abraham had previously taken to Twitter to express her current mental state, which many of her loved ones found troubling.

In a Twitter post, she wrote; “I am confused and tired.”

Following her tweet, her followers had mixed reactions, with some criticizing her for supporting the ruling government and others reaching out via phone calls and messages.

Among the messages, a note from a fan comforted Toyin Abraham by assuring him that everything would be fine.

To thank her fans for their concern and support, Toyin shared the note on Instagram, explaining that her post was a result of production stress and had nothing to do with personal issues.

“How you guys look out for me amazes me! I have received loads of calls, messages and DMs from my last post and I say thank you for your concern. It is just production stress, cooking for you all again and nothing personal.

To the beautiful lady that dropped this note for me at the bank a few minutes ago, thank you, thank you, and it means a lot to me. Kindly say hiii if you see this message,” she wrote.