Video: How Wumi Toriola’s ex-husband mentally tortured her and had extramarital affairs-Actor Akeem Adeyemi

GISTLOVER reported that Wumi Toriola’s ex-husband, had opened up on their failed marriage, he said that their marriage was filled with violence, deceit and betrayal from Wumi Toriola’s part.

However speaking up for her, Akeem Adeyemi narrated how Wumi Toriola gave her all for the marriage and endured torture from her husband.

Nollywood actor, Akeem Adeyemi has blown hot as he defends his female colleague, Wumi Toriola over her ex-husbandreported that Wumi Toriola’s ex-husband, had opened up on their crashed marriage to his new love interest.

Her estranged husband made this known to his new Igbo girlfriend, who leaked their conversation to Instagram blogger, Gistlover.

Speaking up for her, Akeem Adeyemi narrated how Wumi Toriola gave her all for the marriage and endured torture from her husband.

He stated that the actress was a maga in her marriage as she took care of the financial responsibilities in the home, including their wedding.

According to Akeem, her ex-husband is only trying to tarnish Wumi’s image as his mother still calls wumi frequently.

He added that he was not only torturing her mentally, but having extra marital affairs.