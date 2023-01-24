Video: “How Wumi beat my mother and was violent in our marriage”-Wumi Toriola ex-husband opens up on their crashed marriage

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Describing his marriage as a total regret, he further alleged that Wumi physical assaulted his mother.

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola’s ex-husband, has opened up on their crashed marriage.

Her ex-husband on his part, had something contrary to say.

While speaking on their failed marriage, he said that their marriage was filled with violence, deceit and betrayal from Wumi Toriola’s part.

Her estranged husband made this known to his new Igbo girlfriend, who linked their conversation to GISTLOVER

The blogger claimed that a lady had reached out to her when she broke the news of the couple’s crashed marriage. The lady claimed that she was dating Wumi’s husband and he had denied being married.

After confirming that her new man was the Actress’s ex, she confronted him and he opened to her on his ‘toxic marriage’.

Although, not going deeper, the father of one revealed that his marriage to the actress was an ugly one, filled with physical assault and deceit. Describing his marriage as a total regret, he further alleged that Wumi physical assaulted his mother.

Days back that Wumi Toriola had confirmed that her marriage had crashed after barely three years.

Subtly informing her fans on her Instagram page, the actress posted a TikTok video of herself having to choose between single and married status. After minutes of dancing around the married option, she eventually settled for the single option.

Also on Christmas day, the actress spent her day with her son and friends without her husband.

And then in a now-deleted post for the new year, the actress while reflecting revealed that in 2022 she walked away from a domestic violent and abusive relationship for her sanity’s sake.