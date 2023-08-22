Video: “How Walter Anga and wife encouraged me to marry and assisted me in planning my engagement”- Junior Pope spills

Junior Pope, a Nollywood actor, has thanked his colleague Walter Anga and his wife Tyrese Troy for assisting him in settling down.

While celebrating the couple’s anniversary today, he thanked them for urging him to marry and assisting him in planning his proposal.

He wished them more amazing years, describing them as his family.

“Happy wedding anniversary to my family, my people @walteranga @tyresetroy who encouraged/advised me to get married and assisted to plan my engagement in Port Harcourt.

Wishing you guys many more awesome years to come together forever. Amen

Swagnation let’s celebrate them they are worthy of celebration”.

Early this year that Junior Pope made an interesting revelation on how he met his wife, Jennifer Awele.

While replying a social media user’s rhetorical question on if people still use the social media app, Facebook in this age, Junior Pope defended the app.

The father of three boys disclosed that he met his wife on Facebook.