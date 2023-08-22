ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “How Walter Anga and wife encouraged me to marry and assisted me in planning my engagement”- Junior Pope spills

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read

Junior Pope, a Nollywood actor, has thanked his colleague Walter Anga and his wife Tyrese Troy for assisting him in settling down.

While celebrating the couple’s anniversary today, he thanked them for urging him to marry and assisting him in planning his proposal.

He wished them more amazing years, describing them as his family.

“Happy wedding anniversary to my family, my people @walteranga @tyresetroy who encouraged/advised me to get married and assisted to plan my engagement in Port Harcourt.
Wishing you guys many more awesome years to come together forever. Amen

Swagnation let’s celebrate them they are worthy of celebration”.

Early this year that Junior Pope made an interesting revelation on how he met his wife, Jennifer Awele.

While replying a social media user’s rhetorical question on if people still use the social media app, Facebook in this age, Junior Pope defended the app.

The father of three boys disclosed that he met his wife on Facebook.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

‘Let’s enjoy this forever thing very well’ – Tobi Bakre and wife celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

18 mins ago

Video: Destiny Etiko addresses claims of having a child, dating a certain ‘J’

31 mins ago

Kiddwaya Opens Up On His Kiss With Mercy Eke In The Big Brother Naija Season 8 House

55 mins ago

Video: “The person that slut-shamed me has been discussing guys parts on the media” – Erica shades Uriel over her comment on Pere

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button