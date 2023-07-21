Video: How Uche Elendu and Her Circle Used Urine and Poo to Cook for Benedict Johnson – Angela Okorie Open Up

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has escalated her ongoing feud with her colleague Uche Elendu by involving her male colleague, Benedict Johnson.

Taking to her Instagram page, Angela made a shocking claim that Uche Elendu and her accomplices allegedly used urine and faeces to prepare meals for Benedict Johnson.

Angela’s post insinuated that Benedict has endured terrible treatment from Uche Elendu and her gang, and if he were to reveal the extent of their actions, it would leave many people in tears.

“If Benedict opens his mouth to talk about what this Evil Spirit did to him you will cry for him.

This world is just too wicked.

If he is your brother would you say forgive people who have been using poupou and urine to cook for him?

He doesn’t like dragging pls pray for him for God’s protection.

To know Ben is to love him, he no dey find trouble. He is always minding his business.

Still, dey did him dirty. If you like believe me if you like keep talking nonsense.

I dey come get your popcorn and zobo”.