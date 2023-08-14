Video: “How Timeless Album Changed My Life” – Davido

Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, claims that his record-breaking album “Timeless” changed his life.

The DMW boss revealed on Twitter that the ‘Timeless album,’ which was released on March 31, 2023, has changed his life.

The singer said this when responding to a tweet from @PopBase with the tag “Name an album that changed your life.” The ‘Unavailable’ singer responded with a quote from the ‘Timeless album’ cover art.

Since its debut, Davido’s Timeless album has received worldwide acclaim. Since its release, the album has thrilled people all around the world and set multiple streaming records.

With over a billion streams across various platforms, Davido’s ‘Timeless’ has truly lived up to its name, garnering a massive following and achieving remarkable success on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, YouTube, and Boomplay.

Among the notable streaming figures, ‘Timeless’ has accumulated 191 million streams on Spotify, 274 million on Audiomack, 240 million on Boomplay, 123 million on YouTube, and 190 million on Apple Music.

In a prior post on twitter, the singer brags and describes the potentials in his album ‘Timeless’.

He wrote …

“Too many hits untouched on timeless for a deluxe …. This album will fulfill its purpose to the max”