Video: “How time flies as a mother”- DJ Cuppy celebrates her dogs Dudu and Funfun’s 2nd birthday

"How time flies as a mother"- DJ Cuppy celebrates her dogs Dudu and Funfun's 2nd birthday

  • The proud mother took to Instagram to share a photo of her white and black puppy as she affirmed her love for them.


Billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy is celebrating her puppys, Dudu and Funfun as they turn 2 today, February 18th.

The proud mother took to Instagram to share a photo of her white and black puppy as she affirmed her love for them.

She noted how times has flown by since being their mother.

“HOW TIME FLIES as a mother! Happy 2nd birthday to my Dudu & Funfun Otedola. I LOVE YOU BOTH “.

For their 1st birthday last year, DJ Cuppy and her puppies had rocked matching outfits.

The billionaire’s daughter threw a mini party for them and showered them with lovely words on social media.

She described the dogs as her sons and declared that they brought out the mother in her.

“You bring some happiness to my hectic life! Although small and fluffy, you radiate unconditional love in such a big way. You’ve brought out the mother in me…. I love you both so much”.

