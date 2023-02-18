Video: “How time flies as a mother”- DJ Cuppy celebrates her dogs Dudu and Funfun’s 2nd birthday

The proud mother took to Instagram to share a photo of her white and black puppy as she affirmed her love for them.







Billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy is celebrating her puppys, Dudu and Funfun as they turn 2 today, February 18th.

She noted how times has flown by since being their mother.

“HOW TIME FLIES as a mother! Happy 2nd birthday to my Dudu & Funfun Otedola. I LOVE YOU BOTH “.

For their 1st birthday last year, DJ Cuppy and her puppies had rocked matching outfits.

The billionaire’s daughter threw a mini party for them and showered them with lovely words on social media.

She described the dogs as her sons and declared that they brought out the mother in her.