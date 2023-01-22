ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “How Skiibii stole from me while on vacation in Zanzibar” -Dorcas Fapson spills [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 343 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Dorcas revealed that she had gone on vacation to Zanzibar with Skiibii and his manager, where she lost her valuables.
  • According to her, her phone, laptop, Rolex watch, cards, cash and more were stolen from her.
Video: Dating Skiibii was my biggest mistake, it wasn’t love but juju - Dorcas Fapson spills

Nigerian disc jockey and actress, Dorcas Fapson has accused her ex-boyfriend, Skiibii of stealing from her.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Dorcas revealed that she had gone on vacation to Zanzibar with Skiibii and his manager, where she lost her valuables.

According to her, her phone, laptop, Rolex watch, cards, cash and more were stolen from her. She disclosed that she suspected it was the singer when he wore the watch, he claimed was also stolen while they were on their trip.

Dorcas also suspected he was the one when all the photos and videos she took of them on her Snapchat was deleted since he had her password.

“I want you to understand that I am not cr*. I had several bookings back to back and I decided we should go on vacation. We went to Zanzibar and I bought his tickets. I had a drink and slept off. When I woke up, I noticed that my phone, laptop, Rolex, cards, N10,000 and everything valuable that I came with was gone.

I am not a heavy sleeper and for someone to take all my valuables without me noticing, was weird.

A day later that watch he said was stolen, I saw it on his wrist”.

Dorcas Fapson shades her ex, Skibii after he acquired a Maybach worth N100m

Nigerian disc jockey, presenter and actress, Dorcas Fapson has resumed shading her singer ex, Skibii after he bought a new car, a Maybach.

Since the lovebirds’ short romance ended, Dorcas has been dragging him on social media.

Recall that Skibii recently bought a Mercedes Benz Maybach, reportedly worth N100M.

Reacting to it, DSF as she is fondly known, took to the micro-blogging platform to shade him.

DSF, who claims the singer is living a fake life, reminded him of reality.

In a cryptic post, she questioned if those who live fake lifestyle forget the people who know them in real life.

“WHEN YOU COME ONLINE TO LIE, IS IT THAT YOU FORGET THAT PEOPLE KNOW YOU IN REAL LIFE OR WHAT?”.

This isn’t the first time, the actress would shade her ex.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 343 2 minutes read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Revolution Plus Property: I took bullets for you, was turned into a beast -Toyin Abraham, rages fires back at Odunlade Adekola

41 mins ago

Video: “FBI do your job”- Darlington reports Tunde Ednut over Lavish Birthdays, Nigerians react

53 mins ago

Video: “I was sexually abused by my nanny for six years” — Bambam [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: ‘There are people out there who are full of hate and envy’ – Skit maker, Ashmusy speaks on her struggles with controversies

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button