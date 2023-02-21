ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “How Regina Daniels and her husband changed my smile during my painful journey” -Halima Abubakar pens appreciation post

  • Halima revealed that Regina Daniels and her husband changed her smile, though she didn’t say much on it


Controversial actress, Halima Abubakar has penned an appreciation note to Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress, who has been battling health challenges, shared several photos of the couple as she asked her fans to appreciate them on her behalf.

Halima revealed that the couple changed her smile, though she didn’t say much on it

Praying for them, she hailed Regina for her wisdom and noted how her mother trained her well.

“Good morning to everyone, who has been following this painful journey. I want you all to rush and thank them for me. Say a prayer to them @regina.danield and her husband with changing my smile. Mrs Regina you are angel. May Allah be with you at anytime…. You are young but full of wisdom… your mother raised you well. Am amazing husband”.



