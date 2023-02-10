Video: “How Ramsey Nouah influenced my moving to Nigeria”- Adunni Ade recounts as they reunite after 12years [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has recounted her first meeting with actor, Ramsey Nouah following their reunion on the set of a movie.

The light-skinned movie star revealed that she met Ramsey Nouah in 2011 and he gave her some pointers, which she still hold strongly to today.

She recounted how Ramsey told her to move to Nigeria and be in the faces of the Nigerian audience if she wants to success in Nollywood.

He added that there were two ways for her to make it to the top, which was the fast route and the slow route, and she chose the latter.

Adunni noted how Ramsey Nouah is one of the actors, she always uses to make reference that if someone who looked like her could make it, she also can.

Fast forward to now, 12years after their first meeting, she got to rework with him on the set on a new movie.