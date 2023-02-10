Video: “How Ramsey Nouah influenced my moving to Nigeria”- Adunni Ade recounts as they reunite after 12years [Video]
Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has recounted her first meeting with actor, Ramsey Nouah following their reunion on the set of a movie.
The light-skinned movie star revealed that she met Ramsey Nouah in 2011 and he gave her some pointers, which she still hold strongly to today.
She recounted how Ramsey told her to move to Nigeria and be in the faces of the Nigerian audience if she wants to success in Nollywood.
He added that there were two ways for her to make it to the top, which was the fast route and the slow route, and she chose the latter.
Adunni noted how Ramsey Nouah is one of the actors, she always uses to make reference that if someone who looked like her could make it, she also can.
Fast forward to now, 12years after their first meeting, she got to rework with him on the set on a new movie.
“I have told this story a few times but in 2011, I met bro @ramseynouah in Owings Mills, Maryland. I later requested to have a talk with him which we did at a mall close to DC.
He gave me some pointers I still hold.on strongly to 12years later. He said, if you really want to pursue Acting in Nollywood, you’d have to move out to Nigeria and be in the faces of the Nigerian audience. He added, there are 2 ways to make it to the top. The fast route or what seems to be the slow route. You look like the one who would take the slow route (not sure if he really saw that in me or speaking unspoken words). It might seem like it’s taking for ever, bunch of no’s, rejection left and right. But keep pushing until you get to the top and best believe you will remain at the top for a very long time.
Growing up, he was someone I constantly made reference to, that if someone who looked like me could make it in a country I thought did me wrong, I could to.
Everytime I see him, I make it a conscious decision to always thank him. I’m sure he’s always wondering but why? Bro Ramsey! You have an amazing spirit! You are far too kind! You didn’t have to help direct me in a path I had already chosen but you did! It has always been my dream to work with you and 12 years later. The magic happened. Getting a call from @chrisodeh to work with y’all on set of TOKUNBO was mind blowing!
To you and your team! Thank you for making me enjoy the set! As [email protected] as it was, it’s one of my favorite production have been part of. Ramsey is a well detailed individual. An auteur! Barbara, Susan, Efe, Rex, Teju pretty much everyone on set! Y’all are extremely professional! Y’all keep it that way…….”.