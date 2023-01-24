ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “How OBO made me buy a Benz” – Davido’s lookalike says as he acquires millions on new carBenz worth millions

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Sharing a video of the new whip, the content creator averred that Davido made him buy a Benz due to the 30BG lifestyle.
  • According to him, if he’s incapable of fueling the whip, he will sell it and buy a Lexus car instead.

Singer Davido’s lookalike, Twinobo has taken to social media to share excitement after splashing a whopping sum on the acquisition of a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Twinobo who rose to fame over his striking semblance with Davido subsequently dived into skit-making and it appears he’s doing well for himself.

Sharing a video of the new whip, the content creator averred that Davido made him buy a Benz due to the 30BG lifestyle. According to him, if he’s incapable of fueling the whip, he will sell it and buy a Lexus car instead.

In his words:

“Nah @davido make me buy this Benz oooo because of 30bg lifestyle him must surely buy me fuel ⛽️ if not I go sale am buy Lexus cheeee but ehhh tooo sure for 30BG cheeeee ❤️❤️”

Previous articleMeredith Foster Education, Age, Net Worth, Height

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: I’m so traumatized, I pray for people that live in the Slums – Pretty Mike reacts to Shanty Town series

50 mins ago

Video: “Bless me with a billionaire”- Uriel Oputa prays for a rich husband as she clocks her 35 [photos]

1 hour ago

Video: You Won’t Pay Rent for 1 Year-Bobrisky Finally Moving to New House, Set to ‘Dash’ Out Old House [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Even the way he’s reading the Bible self am hearing some Ukwu in his voice- Reactions as video of Flaovur reading bible goes viral

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button