Video: “How OBO made me buy a Benz” – Davido’s lookalike says as he acquires millions on new carBenz worth millions

Sharing a video of the new whip, the content creator averred that Davido made him buy a Benz due to the 30BG lifestyle.

According to him, if he’s incapable of fueling the whip, he will sell it and buy a Lexus car instead.

Singer Davido’s lookalike, Twinobo has taken to social media to share excitement after splashing a whopping sum on the acquisition of a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Twinobo who rose to fame over his striking semblance with Davido subsequently dived into skit-making and it appears he’s doing well for himself.

Sharing a video of the new whip, the content creator averred that Davido made him buy a Benz due to the 30BG lifestyle. According to him, if he’s incapable of fueling the whip, he will sell it and buy a Lexus car instead.

In his words: