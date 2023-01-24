Video: “How OBO made me buy a Benz” – Davido’s lookalike says as he acquires millions on new carBenz worth millions
Singer Davido’s lookalike, Twinobo has taken to social media to share excitement after splashing a whopping sum on the acquisition of a Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Twinobo who rose to fame over his striking semblance with Davido subsequently dived into skit-making and it appears he’s doing well for himself.
Sharing a video of the new whip, the content creator averred that Davido made him buy a Benz due to the 30BG lifestyle. According to him, if he’s incapable of fueling the whip, he will sell it and buy a Lexus car instead.
In his words:
“Nah @davido make me buy this Benz oooo because of 30bg lifestyle him must surely buy me fuel ⛽️ if not I go sale am buy Lexus cheeee but ehhh tooo sure for 30BG cheeeee ❤️❤️”