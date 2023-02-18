Video: How my former label ‘kidnapped’ me – Singer, Badboy Timz spills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Badboy Timz made the revelation during an interview on Cool FM as he noted that his ordeal affected the energy his fans had always known him for.

Nigerian musician, Badboy Timz has alleged that his former record label, Anonymous Music detained him illegally.

He said that it was not an official arrest but more like a kidnapping because he was made to sleep on the road with policemen who were on night patrol duty.

He said; “I got detained illegally, it was more like a kidnap, it was not an arrest because they could not put me in the cell. I had to sleep on the road with policemen that were on patrol.”

He left Anonymous Music in 2021 after having a dispute with the management that led to a court case. Timz founded his own label, Shock Absorbers Music the same year.