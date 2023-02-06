Video: How my father made me cry on my wedding day — Uche Ogbodo recounts [Video]
- ecounting a highlight from the event, Uche Ogbodo shared the moment her father rained emotional prayers on her.
- It would be recalled that the mother of two traditionally tied the knot with her man some weeks ago.
Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo recounts how her father made her cry at her traditional wedding to Bobby Maris in January.
The actress emphasized how overwhelmed she felt and could not hold back but cry her eyes out.
“I love my daddy so much , but he ruined my makeup for me with his beautiful prayer 😭😭😭😍😍😍😍….
May god keep my daddy and my mummy long in good health , long enough to see my grand children with my husband @bobbymaris , amen 🙏,” she wrote while sharing the video.