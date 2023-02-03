ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “How much for 5k?”- Fans react as Cute Abiola reveals his new business

  • The struggle for the new naira notes intensifies, ace skit maker Cute Abiola seems to have found a way to make Nigerians laugh amidst it all

The skit maker, on a recent post shared on his page, said he was set to go back to his old trade as a POS agent since they are now making so much money amidst the naira scarcity

A post shared online by popular Nigerian skit maker Cute Abiola has gone viral as he reveals his plans to go back to an old business he used to run.

In the viral post, Cute Abiola was sighted standing next to a banner of a POS money agent. The name of the business took up the name of his stage act, Lawyer Kunle enterprises.

Nigerians react to Cute Abiola’s post as he reveals what he used to do before becoming a skit maker

@massagebylobi: “Baba abeg I dey find apprenticeship.”

@akikalmd: “This man don know say this business go pick.”

@iamyetundebakare: “E reach to open POS na LAPO never grant my loan request now you don first me open.”

@comedian.udeme: “Drop location abeg.”

@itz_praise: “Abeg drop location.”

@cashkillzz: “I feel like leaving this country but anytime I get to the airport I used to asked myself, can Nigeria cope without me…”

@mahma_____: “You wey dey beg me for #400 cash no mislead people! 1kobo cash u no get!”

@miyonz_exchange: “Iffa wan withdraw 50k , how much be charges?”

@teslimbaddest: “Very thoughtful of you.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

