Video: “How Jnr. Pope used me to chase clout with his wife” Esther Nwachukwu exposes actor for having extramarital affair

Upcoming actress Esther Nwachukwu has spoken out about how Junior Pope, a senior male colleague, used her to clout chase

She revealed this to Gistlover, where she also discussed her affair with the actor and their staged content creation.

According to her, after she got a tattoo of the initial JP, which stands for Peace, Junior Pope contacted her and promised to make her a trend if she pretended the tattoo was for him.

He had also instructed her to chase clout by unfollowing his wife on Instagram, which was premeditated.

Junior had promised to compensate her in cash for it, but the actor had broken his word and humiliated her by rejecting her.

To worsen things, they both had an affair and Junior Pope was always requesting money from her, which he never returned.

See chats below,