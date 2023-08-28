ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “How it feels like knowing that all I have now is the clothes and shoes I traveled with”- Ayo Makun laments his predicament

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, often known as AY, described how it feels to only have the clothing and shoes he brought on vacation for his wardrobe.

The singer’s complete loss of possessions following a fire incident at his Lagos residence is no longer breaking news.

The performer and his family moved to the US after that and have been living there ever since.

AY complained about his situation on the microblogging platform.

Despite his significant loss, he is confident that he will use his hardship as a starting stone to restore his life.

He believes that there is no such thing as starting over, and he is sure that God wouldn’t let him down.

“It feels weird to realize that the only clothes, shoes, and jewelry I have right now are the ones I traveled with.
There is no such thing as going back to square one. We shall rebuild our lives as a stepping stone to greatness. God, no go shame us”.

