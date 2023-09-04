ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “How is the biggest award show in Nigeria held in the US?”- Tacha queries the Headies organizers

Following the 16th Headies award ceremony, former Big Brother Naija star Tacha posed a thought-provoking question about the Headies’ location.

The Headies are without a doubt Nigeria’s and Africa’s most renowned music award events.

The reality TV star questioned the decision to hold the award event in America, igniting a discussion over the show’s worldwide goals and influence.

Tacha, known for her outspoken and candid nature, took to her social media platform to share her views, asking, “How is the biggest award show in Nigeria held in the US?”

The decision to hold the event in the United States in recent years has certainly raised some questions among some members of the Nigerian entertainment industry, with netizens still perplexed.

While some claim that hosting the program will give it more international exposure and reputation, others feel it will lose its basic nature.

