Video: How I warned my friend who drove- Charles Okocha addresses his fatal car crash on third mainland bridge

Charles Okocha a.k.a Igwe 2Pac, a Nigerian actor, has opened up on the details involving his car accident and how he cautioned his friend not to speed.

As you may recall, the actor said a few weeks ago that he was thankful to have lived through a car accident on the third mainland bridge.

Charles Okocha gave insights on what prompted the accident and the lesson he learnt from it from it.

“The first thing I would like to say is to thank God. I give God the glory for everything. I thank him for everything; it all shows that God loves me. If he didn’t, I don’t think I would be living today. With everything that has happened, some people wouldn’t have survived it. So, God loves me. I have always been hit by hard things, even before the gunshot, I had had an accident too. So, it just shows how much God loves me. I actually went to FESTAC because I stay on the Island. We were leaving around 12am to 12 midnight when my friend asked me to join him in his car and I obliged. So, he was driving and my driver was driving my car behind us, while another friend of mine was with his Mercedes Benz, he just came in from Austria.”

Speaking further, the single father of one told The Punch: