Video: How I respond to people who gossip with my name– Yul Edochie boasts in new video

Yul Edochie, an actor from Nollywood, uses social media to boast about being the man of the moment.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page, the actor could be seen strolling through a home while Judy Austin, his second wife, who appeared to be in the background of the video, lavished him with compliments.

Yul Edochie captioned the video and stated that this is how he reacts when a lot of people spread rumors about him.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“When people gossip with your name, this is how to respond.”

This comes amid the trending interviews granted by Yul’s father, Pete Edochie where he spoke at length on several issues.

Speaking on Yul’s marriage to a second wife, Pete Edochie in a interview with Chude Jideonwo expressed himself in proverbs.

In his words:

“If you go and pick up ants-infested faggots is a direct invitation to the lizards.”

“The success of that home is to her credit, she is very brilliant”- Pete Edochie speaks on his love for May Edochie

Pete Edochie, a legendary Nollywood actor, has spoken up about his feelings and love for May Edochie, the wife of his son, Yul Edochie.

Pete offered her ‘her flowers’ in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, crediting the success of May and Yul’s 18-year marriage to her.

He described May as not simply his daughter-in-law, but his adored, stating that he loves her more than his sons’ other marriages.

Singing her accolades, he remarked on how many people underestimate May, whom he described as highly bright and a computer expert.

He stated that the success of their marriage is due to May, who is a lovely person.

Unfortunately, things happen between his son and her, and she finds it hard to convince her that he wasn’t part of it.

“Mary is not just a daughter-in-law. I don’t want to say that I love Mary more than the other wives of my sons but the love I have for Mary is so strong, why? The father and I were very close. Yes and when we went for the traditional marriage rites in their place, the kind of reception their people have me, I will never forget. Mary is a girl I love to the narrow. By the way, she is a wonderful person. Mary is a very brilliant girl. You may not know that. Mary is a computer wizard, that lady you’re looking at right, and to a very large extent, the success of that home is to Mary’s credit, yeah. But again you know things like this happen and it’s so difficult to convince her that you’re not part of it. You know Mary is a wonderful person. In fact, I just had my 76th birthday and the message she put out was so endearing. Mary is a wonderful woman”.