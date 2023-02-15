Video: How I received N5M from my boo on Valentine’s Day – Luchy Donalds

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds takes to social media to flaunt the cash gift she received from her lover on Valentine’s Day.

The dark-skinned thespian in a post on her Instagram story revealed that she unexpectedly got the credit alert from her boo despite the fact that they hadn’t spoken to each other throughout the day.

She wrote:

“Hmmm, we weren’t really talking today and the next thing I got this Val gift. Thanks.”

Although Luchy Donalds has kept the identity of her acclaimed lover hidden, she often takes to social media to flaunt gifts she received from him.







Luchy Donalds’s lover apologizes to her with iPhone, bouquet

Luchy Donalds was left in awe after her lover apologized to her with an iPhone, bouquet, credit alert and so much more.

The screen diva, who was undoubtedly stunned by her lover’s grand gesture towards her, took to social media to flaunt the pricey gift items.

According to her, her man had planned with one of her friends to give her a surprise apology. He presented her with a bouquet, apology card, iPhone, credit alert and so on.

Exhuming excitement, Luchy Donalds took to her Instagram story to appreciate him for the kind gesture.

She wrote: