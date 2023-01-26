Video: How I go give TG Omori N37m when family never chop, He intentionally cropped out my tattoo in Zazuu video – Portable rages [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Zeh Nation founder declared that he knows the family he comes from, and he is not crazy to the extent of making such a heavy mistake.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has revisited the amount video director, TG Omori charged him to shoot a music video.

He had earlier called out Omori after contacting him to shoot a video for one of his songs and he said the fee is $50,000 (N37 million).

The Zazuu star had taken to his Instagram story to make noise about the fee and wondered why the director was charging that much.

Portable said Omori has started to stress him and used one of his favourite lines and noted that someone who wishes to help another person would not stress them.

He shared screenshots of their chats in a video, where he also replied to Omori with voice notes lamenting about the money being too high.

He said it is not possible for him to pay someone N37 million for a music video when members of his family are looking up to him for their daily feeding.

