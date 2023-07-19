Video: “How I fell into depression after getting expelled from Church for sleeping with four choir members” Singer Olakira reveals

Olakira, a rising Nigerian singer, has revealed how he transitioned from gospel to secular music.

Olakira revealed to TVC that he was expelled from his church after sleeping with four female church members.

According to him, the expulsion caused him to experience depression, and in order to recover, he sought therapy.

“I had my own issues as well. I got depressed at some point. I was unable to focus at some point. Everybody has their own thing.

I was a gospel artist some years back. And I had some experiences with ladies. I was in the choir and I had stuff with about four choristers and I was sacked from the church. You know when you sing in church and you are playing keyboard people get inspired. And, when I came into the secular world, the whole thing was just crowded. It was a lot. I went for therapy. I needed to get out of that space because it was very distracting.

I was raised by a single mother. So, I feel more comfortable around ladies than guys”.

Olakira, a well-known singer, says his sister, evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, also known as Mummy GO, once stumbled upon him engaging in sexual activity with an usher in a church.

The “Maserati” hitmaker revealed this in an interview while discussing how sex addiction nearly ended his musical career.

Although he was able to overcome his addiction, he revealed that church members held prayer and deliverance sessions for him in an effort to drive away various licentious spirits and demons.

Olakira said;

“My sister (Mummy GO) once caught me having sxx with an usher in church. It wasn’t funny at all. For weeks, they were doing deliverance and casting out demons. After that, I just went low-key.”

He also revealed that he has a weakness for women who wear waist beads.

“I love waist beads on women. They make me curious. If I notice and she’s down, I want to see what’s under there.

“I want to touch it. I want to see how it shakes when she moves. It was almost like my mumu button,” he added.