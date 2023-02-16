Video: How I fell in love with my wife, Linda Ejiofor despite serious relationship – Ibrahim Suleiman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman has recalled how he fell in love with his wife, actress Linda Ejiofor Suleiman.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse, the couple discussed their love life. Ibrahim Suleiman revealed the first thing that attracted him to his wife, and why her coming into his life really healed him after a very dark relationship with an ex. Here is what Ibrahim Suleiman revealed.

Asked by Ibrahim Suleiman’s wife if it was love at first sight for him, the actor revealed: