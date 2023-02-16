Video: How I fell in love with my wife, Linda Ejiofor despite serious relationship – Ibrahim Suleiman
- Ibrahim Suleiman has recounted how he met and fell in love with his wife, actress Linda Ejiofor.
- Speaking in an interview with Pulse, Ibrahim Suleiman disclosed how his wife came into his life at the right time when he was battling with getting out of a dark relationship with his ex-girlfriend.
- Ibrahim Suleiman disclosed that the first time he saw his wife, Linda Ejiofor was on TV, and fell in love instantly and desired her.
Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman has recalled how he fell in love with his wife, actress Linda Ejiofor Suleiman.
Speaking in an interview with Pulse, the couple discussed their love life. Ibrahim Suleiman revealed the first thing that attracted him to his wife, and why her coming into his life really healed him after a very dark relationship with an ex. Here is what Ibrahim Suleiman revealed.
Asked by Ibrahim Suleiman’s wife if it was love at first sight for him, the actor revealed:
“In a manner of speaking. Because at the time, I was seriously in a relationship. The first time I saw you, I was in a relationship I thought was going to end in marriage because I don order ring, at the time. However, I was walking, I went to visit my mother, and I was walking past the living room while she was watching an episode of Tinsel. I didn’t really used to watch TV at all because I was a gamer, and so I saw this beautiful girl on TV and she was talking. And the way her lips were moving, I was like “Ah, she has nice lips. I would like to kiss that girl one day”. Guess who kisses that girl everyday now. BOOM! See, I’m a man of target setting! So I fell in love with your lips first, you understand, then I now met the rest of you that came with the lips. Then you know, you are fun, you are intelligent, you are hardworking, you are stubborn. All the things I like about a woman. I don’t like boring babes. So yeah, it was almost at first sight.
…You made me believe in relationships again because I was coming out of something that was dark and I was at the point in my life where I was like you know what? Just focus on your career. Women are not worth your effort and your energy. So just focus on your career, spoil your siblings because that was all I had left. Then you showed up, and let’s just say that you made me see women in a good light again, because they don show me shege. You made me learnt to trust again that partnership is stronger than trying to go it alone. So I’m glad that you’re my partner and you’re my friend, and we’re a duo. I got you because I know you got me!.”