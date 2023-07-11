Video: How I feel about some chefs attempting to shatter my Guinness world record – Hilda Baci opens up

The renowned Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, has at last addressed efforts by other chefs to challenge her Guinness World Record.

Popular restaurateur Baci made history in May 2023 when he broke the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

She beat the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019 by cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

For Nigerian chefs like Dammy and Deo, as well as other chefs from other parts of Africa, Hilda Baci’s remarkable accomplishment of cooking for more than 93 hours has served as motivation for them to attempt to break the record on their own.

In a recent interview Hilda Baci was questioned about her perspective on other individuals’ endeavors to surpass her feat.

In response, she confidently asserted that she perceives herself as a trailblazer and a source of inspiration for numerous individuals who are striving to break her record.

In her words;

“I feel i started a trend or like I am pretty much a trailblazer because only a trailblazer will start something and other people will want to do it”.

