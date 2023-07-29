ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: How I embraced a new career after God delivered me – BBNaija’s Vandora

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Vanessa William, also known as Vandora on reality television, has stated that she began acting when God released her from the shackles of fear.

Even though she enjoyed acting, the Big Brother Naija 2018 contestant admitted that she used to be terrified of it because it presented many problems.

In a recent interview, Vandora disclosed the information when talking about her contact with God, during which she was informed that she had been freed from the shackles of fear.

She said; “I am trying to put myself in every aspect of acting. Acting is something I was afraid of, even though it is something I like to do. It comes with a lot of challenges, especially for a female, and the kind of family I come from. A while ago, I had an encounter with God, and He told me that He had released me from the bondage of fear. That was when I started to attack it (acting career). I am glad I did, because so far, it has been an amazing journey, and I am very excited for what is ahead.”

Sharing her experience on a movie set, Vandora added; “I was very nervous on set, but when God has set a path for one and one has the right energy, things tend to go a lot easier. That is how I know I am directed on this path.

“I am just taking each day as it comes but acting takes over one’s entire life, though I have a good support system. I have a manager for my business. I also try to plan my time well to balance all my activities. In the long run, I believe that acting would help my business get more exposure. Now that I am not married, it is a good time to focus on building myself.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

God Created Me On A Sunday, I’m A Beautiful & Sweet Lady, Allow Me To Dress Anyhow I Want”Evan Okoro

5 hours ago

It Is Not Every Woman’s Husband That You Can Snatch- Rita Edochie Tells Judy Austin

6 hours ago

Video: Davido Makes an Unexpected Appearance at Rema’s Concert in Houston, Texas

6 hours ago

Video: “I Know Say You Senior Me but I’m Richer Than You and Your Father” – Cuppy Writes, Netizens Fume

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button