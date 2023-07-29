Video: How I embraced a new career after God delivered me – BBNaija’s Vandora

Vanessa William, also known as Vandora on reality television, has stated that she began acting when God released her from the shackles of fear.

Even though she enjoyed acting, the Big Brother Naija 2018 contestant admitted that she used to be terrified of it because it presented many problems.

In a recent interview, Vandora disclosed the information when talking about her contact with God, during which she was informed that she had been freed from the shackles of fear.

She said; “I am trying to put myself in every aspect of acting. Acting is something I was afraid of, even though it is something I like to do. It comes with a lot of challenges, especially for a female, and the kind of family I come from. A while ago, I had an encounter with God, and He told me that He had released me from the bondage of fear. That was when I started to attack it (acting career). I am glad I did, because so far, it has been an amazing journey, and I am very excited for what is ahead.”

Sharing her experience on a movie set, Vandora added; “I was very nervous on set, but when God has set a path for one and one has the right energy, things tend to go a lot easier. That is how I know I am directed on this path.

“I am just taking each day as it comes but acting takes over one’s entire life, though I have a good support system. I have a manager for my business. I also try to plan my time well to balance all my activities. In the long run, I believe that acting would help my business get more exposure. Now that I am not married, it is a good time to focus on building myself.”