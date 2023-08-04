Video: How I almost killed myself because of overdrinking – Pete Edochie opens up on fatal accident

Pete Edochie, a well-known Nollywood actor, detailed how heavy drinking led led to an accident that almost killed him.

Pete Edochie revealed in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo that he was in an automobile accident with a stalled trailer in 1977 as a result of binge drinking. His life could have been taken in the collision, but God intervened to save him.

Pete Edochie said that when he was driving away from Nsukka, he fell asleep on the wheel, causing a collision with a trailer and eventually crashing into some bushes.

Pete Edochie said that he had previously had a near-death experience and had been kidnapped.

“I drove my car under a truck. I will say the truth, perhaps I had too much to drink. On the 14th day of March 1977, I drove under a stationary trailer in the night and by the grace of God I came out of it.

There was a time I was coming out of Nsukka and I slept on the wheel. I ran into a trailer and it knocked me into the bush. Like I said I have had some close shave but I thank God I am still alive. I have been kidnapped once too.”