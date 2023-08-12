Video: How Frodd Reacted After Hearing News Of His Wife’s Delivery

Frodd’s emotional reaction after learning that his wife had given birth to a beautiful baby girl has gone viral.

Following his diary session, the reality star burst into tears upon learning that his wife had given birth to a baby girl.

Frodd, a BBNaija season 8 All-Star Edition contestant, became a father after welcoming a baby daughter with his wife, Chioma.

Watch the video below:

The housemate who is now competing for the ultimate prize of N120 million on the reality show welcomed a baby girl.

Earlier in the diary room, Frodd had communicated his awareness of his wife’s approaching delivery, emphasizing his love and faith in her well-being.

Following the baby’s arrival, many well-wishers flooded the comments section of the news platform to convey their congratulations.

@NechePrince: “Understanding wife don give birth, congratulations to her.”

@Ademola34950806: “Congratulations to our superstar baby u shall live long an be happy.”

@FranciscaNwach6: “Congratulations to them. His being having that feelings. Am so happy right now.”

@Lyndaiwuagwu: “Wow no wonder he was worried today. Glory be to God. DANCE WITH MERCY EKE QUEEN OF HIGHLIGHTS. WINNER OF BIG BROTHER ALL STARS.”

@JuwonloNotime: “Wife was in labour while bro is rocking yansh. Congratulations to them.”